Home States Odisha

Congress continues trend, loses deposit

Transfer of votes was a major issue in the Congress after the Padampur bypoll defeat with senior leaders pointing fingers at the state leadership.

Published: 14th May 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Congress symbol, congress logo, congress flag, congress

Congress party office. (Photo| PTI)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On a day when Congress basked in the glory of a thumping victory in Karnataka Assembly elections, the party’s state unit stared at utter humiliation with its candidate in the Jharsuguda bypoll Tarun Pandey losing his deposit. Losing deposit, unfortunately, has become a trend for the grand old party in Odisha. In eight by-elections in the state since 2019, with the exception of Brajrajnagar, the party has lost deposit in all the contests.

And as usual, the blame game and bickering has erupted in the state party unit immediately after the bypoll result was announced. The leadership of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak has once again come into question. The opening salvo was fired by none other that the leader of the Congress legislature party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra who accused a lack of leadership and weak organisation of having led to the humiliating defeat of the party candidate,

Stating that this is not for the first time that such a thing has happened, the CLP leader said in Padampur also, the party candidate Satya Bhusan Sahu, a former government chief whip had lost his deposit.“The party had secured second position in Brajrajnagar bypoll only for the personal organisation of Kishore Chandra Patel. Besides, Congress votes had come down by half to 27,000 votes and the BJP was not very far behind,” he said.

Several Congress leaders have questioned the party’s performance in the bypoll and pointed towards en-block transfer of votes to the BJD. In fact, the Congress candidate has polled 14,327 votes less than the party got in 2019 election. Congress’ Mahendra Naik had secured 18,823 votes in the 2019 Assembly election from Jharsuguda when former health minister Naba Kishore Das quit the party with the entire organisation and joined BJD.

Transfer of votes was a major issue in the Congress after the Padampur bypoll defeat with senior leaders pointing fingers at the state leadership. OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak also admitted that lack of organisation led to the defeat of party candidate.“I have taken over as OPCC president only 11 months back and am trying to set right the organisation at different places,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 OPCC CLP Brajrajnagar bypoll
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp