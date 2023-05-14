Online payment of holding tax a distant dream

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The online holding tax payment system of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has been rendered comatose since the last two years causing serious problems for citizens, especially the elderly and those residing outside the state.

The civic body had introduced the system through the e-municipality application in 2018. A private agency was entrusted with the task of operating it. But after two years, the agency was ousted by the civic body and data relating to houses in CMC’s jurisdiction vanished from the system.

After much hue and cry, another private agency was engaged by the civic body but the system is yet to be restored. As per Odisha Municipal Corporation Act-2003, it is mandatory for every person who owns a house within the jurisdiction of a municipal corporation to pay holding tax for availing the civic body’s services. However, owing to the defunct online system, several house owners especially senior citizens are finding it tough to visit CMC’s office for paying holding tax.

The self-help groups engaged by the civic body to collect holding tax from residents’ doorsteps too often find it tough to perform their duty owing to the absence of owners in the houses. Sources said several people staying outside the city have rented out their houses and the online system is the most convenient way for them to pay their taxes.

“I used to pay holding tax for my house to CMC online. However, since the portal stopped working, I have not been able to do so,” said Sanjay Sahoo, a resident of Madhupatna who stays in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, a senior official of CMC said efforts were on to restore the defunct online holding tax payment system as soon as possible.

