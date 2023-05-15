Suspected Maoist posters with threats create panic

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Residents of Dom Karlakhunta and Manikera Gram Panchayats under M. Rampur police station are in a state of panic after suspected Maoist posters surfaced in several places on Sunday. The posters warned police informers of dire consequences and asked residents to trust Maoists. The incident has taken place three days after three Maoist cadres were eliminated by the CRPF and special intelligence wing at Taprang village.

Issued by Kandhamal Kalahandi Boudh Nayagarh (KKBN) divisional committee of Maoists, the posters cautioned villagers not to act as police informer, nor to act on the fear and pressure of police and intelligence wing. Asking people to trust them, the Maoists in the poster also warned villagers to trace the informers and let them know.

Besides the posters also appeared in several places under Lanjigarh and Bhawanipatna block directing people to observe bandh on May 15. Police and CRPF have intensified combing operation in areas where the indication of Maoists’ presence is imminent. Police sources said the veracity of the posters is under investigation.

