Telugu community in Cuttack to get new burial place

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has started constructing a model burial ground for the Telugu community residing in the city. The graveyard is being developed on 1.13 acre land near Sati Chaura at a cost of Rs 1.03 crore. The graveyard will have all facilities including rest shed, lavatories, lighting and water supply. It will be enclosed by a boundary wall. Necessary seating arrangements will be made in the rest room for the people coming to the burial ground for conduct of last rites, said a senior official.

Sources said the administration had earlier provided around two acre land under Machhua Bazar Mouza at Hadia Patha for establishment of the burial ground. In 2002, CMC began constructing a boundary wall around it and a rest shed on its premises.Around 20,000 Telugu families residing in 15 sahis including Dewan Bazar, Sutahat, Baunsagali, Odia Bazar, Patapola and Jagannath Ballav areas had since been using the graveyard for conduct of last rites of their near and dear ones.

However, the district administration demolished the rest shed in 2021 for the proposed Baliyatra riverfront improvement (BARFI) project. Since it was the sole burial ground allotted to the Telugu community, its closure without providing for an alternative arrangement brought widespread discontentment among the community members.Community organisation IKYATA and Sola Pua Maa Puja Committee, a religious organisation of Telugus in Cuttack demanded allotment of a suitable burial ground in the city.

While the administration identified a piece of land on Mahanadi river bank near Madhusudan Setu for the purpose, the community strongly opposed the same citing that the area was far away from the city. Considering the demands, the CMC later identified a piece of land near Sati Chaura. The Telugu community members who have started using the burial ground, have expressed satisfaction over the site.

Model facility

Graveyard being developed on 1.13 acre land near Sati Chaura at a cost of Rs 1.03 crore

It will have all facilities including rest shed, lavatories, lighting and water supply

Telugu community members in Cuttack express satisfaction over the site

