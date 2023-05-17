Ex-Finance minister Shashi Behera booked in dowry case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Former Finance minister and Kendrapara MLA Shashi Bhushan Behera found himself embroiled in a controversy after his daughter-in-law brought up allegations of domestic violence and dowry torture against him and other family members on Tuesday.

Thirty-one-year-old Ronali Behera had lodged a complaint with Banki police in this regard more than two months back but opened up about the case on the day. On March 3, Ronali filed an FIR stating she was physically and mentally tortured for dowry. She had married the MLA’s 35-year-old son Satya Prakash as per Hindu rituals on March 3, 2021.

Ronali alleged that her husband had an affair with a married woman and been demanding Rs 40 lakh from her father. As she expressed her inability, he tortured her physically and mentally. “When I brought the matter to the notice of my father-in-law, he supported his son and abused me,” stated the complainant.

“As per my in-laws’ demand, my father had given gold ornaments and cash as dowry during the marriage. However, after 10-12 days, my in-laws started torturing me physically and mentally. I, somehow, managed to stay in their house for five months,” her complaint stated.

She cited a particular night when they reportedly confined her in a room till the next afternoon. “I felt unsafe and called my father who came the next day and took me home,” stated Ronali.

After filing the FIR, Ronali’s family had requested police not to take instant action as the matter was likely to be settled amicably between the two families. She, however, said, Shashi Bhusan kept dragging the matter with a plea that he was counselling his son. When hopes for a compromise vanished, the 31-year-old said she was compelled to open up about the issue before the media.

Based on her complaint, Banki police has registered a case against the MLA, son Satya Prakash and wife Suprava Mohanty under sections 498 (A), 294, 506, 34 of IPC read with section 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

Shashi Bhusan, however, termed the allegations baseless. “My daughter-in-law stayed only for 11 days in my official residence here. One day, her father came and took her home on the pretext of her studies. She had not left after any problem. People know what I am,” he said.

The Kendrapara MLA said there is more than meets the eye given the timing of the complaint. “I feel there is something else as the complaint has come at a time when speculation is rife about a ministry reshuffle and appointment of a new Speaker,” he said.

The former minister said his daughter-in-law was a follower of former chief minister JB Patnaik. “Besides, when a divorce case is underway, why has such an allegation been brought against me?” he wondered.

Inspector-in-charge of Banki police station SS Tripathy said an investigation has been launched and necessary action will be initiated.

