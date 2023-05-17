Form panel to ensure Srimandir safety during Parikrama work: NMA to SJTA

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While recently allowing the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to go ahead with 33 components under the state government’s Srimandir Parikrama project, the National Monument Authority (NMA) under Ministry of Culture has asked the former to carry out the work under the supervision of a special committee.

Official sources said NMA has asked SJTA to form a joint committee of its own officials, those from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and a geologist from a reputed organisation to oversee the Parikrama project works including construction of reception centre, mathas and Raghunandan library.

File photo of work being carried out

in front of Srimandir I RANJAN GANGULY

This committee shall advise on the measures that are required to be taken for the safety of the protected living monument - the 12th century Shree Jagannath temple - especially the issue of structural safety and stability due to the excavation that has been or will be carried out for the work. Last year, SJTA’s work on the Parikrama project had come under public criticism as land was being excavated within a 100 metre area from the main temple for the public amenities.

The NMA in its last NOC (no objection) meeting had provided NOCs to SJTA for construction of its office, Shree Jagannath reception centre, Raghunandan library, 14 mathas and repair and renovation of 17 mathas.

According to reports, these 14 mathas will come up in the regulated zone (beyond 200 metre) and 17 in the prohibited area (100 metre from the protected limits of the Srimandir). Of the 14 new mathas, 10 will be constructed at the north side of the Srimandir and four on the south side.

As far as excavation of the site is concerned, the monument authority has directed the temple administration not to use heavy machinery for digging work to mitigate any adverse impact on account of vibration on the shrine. It has said that digging should be executed manually or with the help of light machinery under the supervision of ASI. It has also stipulated certain other conditions under which the construction will be carried out.

Officials of NMA said the facade of new buildings proposed to be constructed should be non-intrusive and designed in a manner that it reflects the character of the precinct while being sensitive in terms of its material palette and architectural elements. Only locally-available building material can be used in the construction work to bring in harmony with the existing landscape.

BHUBANESWAR: While recently allowing the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to go ahead with 33 components under the state government’s Srimandir Parikrama project, the National Monument Authority (NMA) under Ministry of Culture has asked the former to carry out the work under the supervision of a special committee. Official sources said NMA has asked SJTA to form a joint committee of its own officials, those from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and a geologist from a reputed organisation to oversee the Parikrama project works including construction of reception centre, mathas and Raghunandan library. File photo of work being carried out in front of Srimandir I RANJAN GANGULYThis committee shall advise on the measures that are required to be taken for the safety of the protected living monument - the 12th century Shree Jagannath temple - especially the issue of structural safety and stability due to the excavation that has been or will be carried out for the work. Last year, SJTA’s work on the Parikrama project had come under public criticism as land was being excavated within a 100 metre area from the main temple for the public amenities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The NMA in its last NOC (no objection) meeting had provided NOCs to SJTA for construction of its office, Shree Jagannath reception centre, Raghunandan library, 14 mathas and repair and renovation of 17 mathas. According to reports, these 14 mathas will come up in the regulated zone (beyond 200 metre) and 17 in the prohibited area (100 metre from the protected limits of the Srimandir). Of the 14 new mathas, 10 will be constructed at the north side of the Srimandir and four on the south side. As far as excavation of the site is concerned, the monument authority has directed the temple administration not to use heavy machinery for digging work to mitigate any adverse impact on account of vibration on the shrine. It has said that digging should be executed manually or with the help of light machinery under the supervision of ASI. It has also stipulated certain other conditions under which the construction will be carried out. Officials of NMA said the facade of new buildings proposed to be constructed should be non-intrusive and designed in a manner that it reflects the character of the precinct while being sensitive in terms of its material palette and architectural elements. Only locally-available building material can be used in the construction work to bring in harmony with the existing landscape.