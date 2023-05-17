Token woes resurface as paddy procurement starts

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With paddy procurement for the rabi crops in Sambalpur district beginning since Monday, irregularities in token generation and deduction in paddy quantity citing quality issues have returned to haunt the farmers here yet again.

Sources said, paddy will be procured from as many as 15,441 registered farmers in the district from across 52 market yards and paddy procurement centres (PPC). The process is being done through 30 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and 10 Women SHGs. So far, 73,408 bags of paddy have been collected from 401 farmers including 23,707 bags from 123 farmers on Monday while 49,701 bags from 278 farmers were collected on Tuesday in Sambalpur Sadar sub-division. While the district administration has assured smooth procurement, the farmers are apprehensive of hassles in the coming times during the procurement process.

Farmer leader, Byomokesh Thakur said, “At present, token has become mandatory for every farmer who wishes to sell paddy. However, though the procurement has already started, hundreds of farmers are still uncertain whether they will receive their tokens on time.” Similarly, while some farmers have found discrepancies in their tokens, they were told it occurred due to a technical glitch. “It is very unfortunate that though it has been already a few years since the token system was introduced, they have still not streamlined it,” Thakur said

Moreover, farmers are upset about the deduction of per quintal paddy claiming that the Food Corporation India (FCI) is not accepting the rice because of quality issues during procurement. “It is time the state and central government iron out the issue. Why are farmers being made to bear the brunt?” the farmers asked.

Since on an average 5 to 6 kgs are being deducted on every quintal, the farmers have threatened to launch protests if the problem is not resolved in a week, Thakur added.

This apart, farmers have been facing issues relating to testing facilities, weights and measures and lack of infrastructure at procurement centres for years. Civil supplies officer (CSO), Ramchandra Tudu said, “We have received the grievances of the farmers and taken adequate measures to ensure that they do not face any inconvenience.” Though some farmers alleged that they had not received their token, it was found that they had not received the message of their ticket. So we have asked them to verify it from the cooperative societies they are registered with, he said adding, the progress of the procurement is being monitored regularly, he assured.

SAMBALPUR: With paddy procurement for the rabi crops in Sambalpur district beginning since Monday, irregularities in token generation and deduction in paddy quantity citing quality issues have returned to haunt the farmers here yet again. Sources said, paddy will be procured from as many as 15,441 registered farmers in the district from across 52 market yards and paddy procurement centres (PPC). The process is being done through 30 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and 10 Women SHGs. So far, 73,408 bags of paddy have been collected from 401 farmers including 23,707 bags from 123 farmers on Monday while 49,701 bags from 278 farmers were collected on Tuesday in Sambalpur Sadar sub-division. While the district administration has assured smooth procurement, the farmers are apprehensive of hassles in the coming times during the procurement process. Farmer leader, Byomokesh Thakur said, “At present, token has become mandatory for every farmer who wishes to sell paddy. However, though the procurement has already started, hundreds of farmers are still uncertain whether they will receive their tokens on time.” Similarly, while some farmers have found discrepancies in their tokens, they were told it occurred due to a technical glitch. “It is very unfortunate that though it has been already a few years since the token system was introduced, they have still not streamlined it,” Thakur saidgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Moreover, farmers are upset about the deduction of per quintal paddy claiming that the Food Corporation India (FCI) is not accepting the rice because of quality issues during procurement. “It is time the state and central government iron out the issue. Why are farmers being made to bear the brunt?” the farmers asked. Since on an average 5 to 6 kgs are being deducted on every quintal, the farmers have threatened to launch protests if the problem is not resolved in a week, Thakur added. This apart, farmers have been facing issues relating to testing facilities, weights and measures and lack of infrastructure at procurement centres for years. Civil supplies officer (CSO), Ramchandra Tudu said, “We have received the grievances of the farmers and taken adequate measures to ensure that they do not face any inconvenience.” Though some farmers alleged that they had not received their token, it was found that they had not received the message of their ticket. So we have asked them to verify it from the cooperative societies they are registered with, he said adding, the progress of the procurement is being monitored regularly, he assured.