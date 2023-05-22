Centre will not disinvest, privatise Nalco: Union Minister

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the Narendra Modi-led Central government has decided against disinvestment or privatisation of the profit-making National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco).

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebration of NALCO mazdoor sangh at Angul. https://t.co/hmdka4Aik7 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 21, 2023

Addressing the silver jubilee function of the Nalco contract workers’ association, Pradhan said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union government has done a lot for the welfare of contract workers including hike in daily wages, training for skill development and hospital facilities. The local contract workers have also benefitted from the ESI hospital here.

He also informed that talks will be held with the authorities of LV Prasad Eye Institute for opening Nalco’s eye hospital here. Highlighting the immense contribution of contract labourers in the growth of Nalco, the union minister said the company management should take responsibility for the workers’ welfare. He advised the authorities to recruit more teachers in the schools run by Nalco and consider the demands of contract workers.

“Apart from being a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I am also a member of the Majdoor Sangh. I have always supported the organisation which fights for the interest and rights of workers,” he said.

Pradhan also disapproved of the recurrent agitations in the mineral-rich Angul district. Due to agitations by workers, there is a loss of revenue for both the state and the country. The growth of Nalco and development of the region is possible only through the collective leadership of contract workers, he said.

On the day, the union minister visited Baji Rout Chhatrabas and Malati Devi Ashram at Angul. Paying tributes to former chief minister Nabakrushna Choudhury and freedom fighter Malati Devi Choudhury, he highlighted the contribution of both towards the making of modern Odisha. Sources said Pradhan donated Rs 25 lakh from his MPLADS fund to the Chhatrabas. Pradhan also attended the silver jubilee function of Saraswati Bidya Mandir at Bantala and addressed the gathering.

ANGUL: Union Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the Narendra Modi-led Central government has decided against disinvestment or privatisation of the profit-making National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco). Speaking at the silver jubilee celebration of NALCO mazdoor sangh at Angul. https://t.co/hmdka4Aik7 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 21, 2023 Addressing the silver jubilee function of the Nalco contract workers’ association, Pradhan said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union government has done a lot for the welfare of contract workers including hike in daily wages, training for skill development and hospital facilities. The local contract workers have also benefitted from the ESI hospital here.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also informed that talks will be held with the authorities of LV Prasad Eye Institute for opening Nalco’s eye hospital here. Highlighting the immense contribution of contract labourers in the growth of Nalco, the union minister said the company management should take responsibility for the workers’ welfare. He advised the authorities to recruit more teachers in the schools run by Nalco and consider the demands of contract workers. ମଜଦୁରର କୌଣସି ଜାତି ନାହିଁ । ମଜଦୁରର ଗୋଟେ ଜାତି ଏବଂ ତାହା ହେଉଛି ପରିଶ୍ରମ କରିବା। ତେଣୁ ନାଲକୋ ମ୍ୟାନେଜମେଣ୍ଟକୁ ସେମାନଙ୍କର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ପାଇଁ ଦାୟିତ୍ୱ ନେବାକୁ ପଡିବ। ନାଲକୋର ସ୍କୁଲ ଗୁଡିକରେ ଅଧିକ ଶିକ୍ଷକ ନିଯୁକ୍ତି ସହ ଠିକା ଶ୍ରମିକ ମାନଙ୍କ କଲ୍ୟାଣ ଏବଂ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଅନ୍ୟାନ୍ୟ ଦାବିକୁ ଯଥୋଚିତ ସମ୍ମାନ ଦେବା ପାଇଁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦେଲି। pic.twitter.com/GpNuxacwKJ — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 21, 2023 “Apart from being a worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I am also a member of the Majdoor Sangh. I have always supported the organisation which fights for the interest and rights of workers,” he said. Pradhan also disapproved of the recurrent agitations in the mineral-rich Angul district. Due to agitations by workers, there is a loss of revenue for both the state and the country. The growth of Nalco and development of the region is possible only through the collective leadership of contract workers, he said. On the day, the union minister visited Baji Rout Chhatrabas and Malati Devi Ashram at Angul. Paying tributes to former chief minister Nabakrushna Choudhury and freedom fighter Malati Devi Choudhury, he highlighted the contribution of both towards the making of modern Odisha. Sources said Pradhan donated Rs 25 lakh from his MPLADS fund to the Chhatrabas. Pradhan also attended the silver jubilee function of Saraswati Bidya Mandir at Bantala and addressed the gathering.