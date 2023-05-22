Jambhira drinking water project in Odisha to be operational by August end

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Much to the relief of the residents of Baripada municipality, the Jambhira drinking water project which had been hanging fire for the last 10 years, is likely to become functional by the last week of August this year as 98 per cent of work is complete. The project, a flagship initiative by the state government to cater to the drinking water needs of 28 wards of the municipality, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2013.

While the project was initially scheduled to be completed in six months, various factors like land acquisition, rehabilitation of project-affected families and irregular allocation of funds delayed its completion by 10 years. According to information, water for this mega project will be sourced from the multipurpose Subarnarekha Irrigation Project (SIP).

Though the cost of the project was initially Rs 53 crore, it later escalated to Rs 84 crore due to the delay in its inception. Sources said the project was supposed to draw water from the Jambhira river and distribute it throughout the township thereby catering to the water needs of around 1.2 lakh people residing in those 28 wards. While the wards needed 18.22 million litres per day (MLD) of water, around 14.8 MLD was supplied to them during 2013-2016.

“Later with an increase in population, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) supplied 25 MLD water through pipelines after setting up bore wells in the town. Now under the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), drinking water is provided to around 27,000 consumers,” said the general manager of WATCO, Baripada, KC Rout.

In case of short-term problems like road construction or any other development work, water is supplied to the consumers through tanks.“At least eight movable water tanks along with a tank of Baripada municipality is engaged in providing drinking water to the tanks in case of emergency. Besides, 30 big tanks are presently set up in as many places of the municipality to cater to their drinking water needs,” Rout added.

While the project will begin supplying water to the residents by last week of August, electric supply to the project is under progress. “Since Jambhira River is currently running dry, at least 1-2 per cent water from the SIP is needed so that the project begins supplying water to the consumers at the earliest,” he informed.

BARIPADA: Much to the relief of the residents of Baripada municipality, the Jambhira drinking water project which had been hanging fire for the last 10 years, is likely to become functional by the last week of August this year as 98 per cent of work is complete. The project, a flagship initiative by the state government to cater to the drinking water needs of 28 wards of the municipality, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2013. While the project was initially scheduled to be completed in six months, various factors like land acquisition, rehabilitation of project-affected families and irregular allocation of funds delayed its completion by 10 years. According to information, water for this mega project will be sourced from the multipurpose Subarnarekha Irrigation Project (SIP). Though the cost of the project was initially Rs 53 crore, it later escalated to Rs 84 crore due to the delay in its inception. Sources said the project was supposed to draw water from the Jambhira river and distribute it throughout the township thereby catering to the water needs of around 1.2 lakh people residing in those 28 wards. While the wards needed 18.22 million litres per day (MLD) of water, around 14.8 MLD was supplied to them during 2013-2016.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Later with an increase in population, the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) supplied 25 MLD water through pipelines after setting up bore wells in the town. Now under the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), drinking water is provided to around 27,000 consumers,” said the general manager of WATCO, Baripada, KC Rout. In case of short-term problems like road construction or any other development work, water is supplied to the consumers through tanks.“At least eight movable water tanks along with a tank of Baripada municipality is engaged in providing drinking water to the tanks in case of emergency. Besides, 30 big tanks are presently set up in as many places of the municipality to cater to their drinking water needs,” Rout added. While the project will begin supplying water to the residents by last week of August, electric supply to the project is under progress. “Since Jambhira River is currently running dry, at least 1-2 per cent water from the SIP is needed so that the project begins supplying water to the consumers at the earliest,” he informed.