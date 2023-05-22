Resolve drainage issue near Iskcon: BMC urges NHAI

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As waterlogging continues to remain a major issue for commuters on the service road of NH-16 near Nayapalli Iskcon temple during rain, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has requested the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the drainage widening work on the stretch by June 15. Officials of the civic body said a fresh request has been made to NHAI following a joint inspection of the ongoing work at the site by BMC and NHAI officials.

Though BMC in April this year had informed NHAI will take up the drainage expansion work of the service road to check flooding in the area, sources said the slow pace of work ahead of monsoon raises doubt over the timely solution to the problem of deluge in the stretch during heavy rains. While NHAI officials could not be reached for their comments, BMC commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the drain along the service road, connected to a siphon, earlier had two

Watco pipes prevent the smooth flow of stormwater. The two pipes have now been removed and NHAI has now been requested to widen the drain further to increase its carrying capacity of stormwater during heavy rain. “This, we hope, will help in the speedy discharge of stormwater accumulating on the stretch during heavy rain and prevent waterlogging of the service road.

Accordingly, NHAI has been requested to complete the drainage widening and restoration work by mid-June,” Kulange said. The civic body has been drawing flak over poor drainage and frequent waterlogging on the stretch even after moderate rainfall. It is also facing criticism for not being able to clear eviction from spaces parallel to the service road.

Officials of the drainage wing of BMC had earlier pointed out that if encroachments are removed and another parallel road with an elevated surface could be developed along the service road, it may work as an alternative measure to prevent traffic diversion on the service road during a heavy downpour.

Deluge relief

BMC has urged NHAI to complete the drainage widening work by June 15

A joint inspection was carried out at the site by officials of BMC and NHAI

