Haematocon-2023 to focus on tackling blood disorders

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Society of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (ISHBT) is set to host its 64th annual conference ‘Haematocon-2023’ here from Thursday. The four-day global conference will deliberate on blood disorders and diseases, share ideas on latest advances in diagnosis and treatment that would directly translate to patient management in the country.

India is grappling with a significant challenge in combating the rising prevalence of various blood disorders such as anaemia, thalassemia, sickle cell disease, haemophilia and blood cancers. As per latest estimates, over 50 per cent of the population is affected by various forms of anaemia.

Thalassemia affects more than 5 pc while sickle cell disease remains a pressing health concern in many parts of the country, with incidence soaring as high as 60 pc in specific areas and communities.

Organising secretary and head of Clinical Haematology at SCB MCH Prof Rabindra Kumar Jena said more than 1,500 doctors from India and abroad including USA, Canada, UK, France and Italy along with representatives from ASH, EHA, Sickle Global Network, government agencies and other stakeholders, will participate in the conference.

Haematocon-2023 will have many firsts. Representatives from SAARC countries will convene in a joint session to address the prevailing challenges of anaemia, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease. While a dedicated session on law and haematology will explore the legal problems encountered by hematologists in the treatment of severe blood diseases, the ISHBT will unveil its first manifesto highlighting the action points for control and management of blood disorders.

“We have also invited around 200 patients, nursing staff and lab technicians to be part of the conference. Around 20 workshops led by top international faculty will be conducted across different institutions in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack,” Prof Jena said.

