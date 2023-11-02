Home States Odisha

BrahMos test success paves way for induction in Navy

This was the third test of the two-stage BrahMos missile in 3 weeks

Published: 02nd November 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos being test fired from a warship in Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023.

Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos being test fired from a warship in Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid concern over presence of three Chinese warships, a submarine and a research vessel in the Indian Ocean region, India on Wednesday successfully test fired extended range cruise missile BrahMos from a warship in Bay of Bengal.

The supersonic missile, fired from an indigenously-built stealth destroyer by the eastern fleet achieved precision hit paving the way for its induction into the Indian Navy. Defence sources said tested as part of pre-induction trial, the missile having an extended strike range hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres.

Developed as part of an Indo-Russian joint venture, BrahMos is a two-stage missile with a solid propellant booster engine and second stage liquid ramjet that takes the missile closer to Mach 3 speed in cruise phase.
The strike range of the nine-metre-long missile has been extended from 290 km to 450 km plus after India’s full membership to the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) that removed caps on the range of BrahMos cruise missile.

“An Indian Navy destroyer of the eastern fleet carried out successful firing of BrahMos missile in the Bay of Bengal. The missile has achieved all mission objectives,” the Navy said in a statement.BrahMos to be used as a prime strike weapon will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of the Indian Navy.

This was the third test of the missile in three weeks. On October 18, Indian Air Force (IAF) had successfully test fired the air-launched BrahMos supersonic cruise missile in the Bay of Bengal, marking a significant victory for indigenous combat systems.

The air-launched BrahMos missile was test-fired from Su-30MKI fighter jet, which has been equipped to launch the cruise missile. Earlier, a similar user trial of the land attack variant of the missile system by the IAF was excellent.

On March 30, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) inked a contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited for procurement of next generation maritime mobile coastal batteries and BrahMos missiles at an approximate cost of over `1,700 crore. The delivery of the systems is expected to commence from 2027.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BrahMos missile supersonic missile Indian Navy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp