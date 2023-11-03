BJP clueless as BJD goes guns blazing in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the state executive committee of BJP has not met in the last five months, it has become apparent that the party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal is in no mood to reconstitute the highest decision-making body ahead of elections due in April-May next year.

It took five months for Samal to reshuffle the team of old office bearers after taking over as party president on March 23 this year. He announced his new team on August 4 following considerable confabulation with different factions and the central leadership.

“The first meeting of the state executive committee under the chairmanship of Samal was held on May 20 in which the party resolved to make Odisha ‘BJD mukt’ in the next elections. However, there is no visible plan of action at the state level of the party to achieve the goal,” said a senior leader of the party. As per BJP’s constitution, the party must meet every three months to review the implementation of programmes decided in the last meeting and chalk out organisational programmes for the next three months.

“There is no clarity among workers on what is going on in the party, particularly at a time when the ruling BJD is aggressively launching different programmes and schemes keeping an eye on the next elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha,” sources said.

As the party president undertook district tours, all other activities came to a halt. In the absence of any plan and programme, the party’s workers are sitting idle with no idea of what to do next. Senior BJP leader Sudipta Ray said all leaders of the party were busy in the Amrit Kalash Yatra which concluded on October 28. Now the party has decided to launch agitation in all block headquarters for five days starting November 14 against corruption in the BJD government.

After that, a series of agitations will be launched across the state on different issues to mobilise public support for the party. He further said committees have been constituted for all parliamentary constituencies and prabharies (election in-charges) appointed.

