Leverage potential, cost advantages in semiconductor sector: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged investors in the semiconductor sector to leverage the potential and cost advantages provided by Odisha to create a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem in the state.

Addressing Odisha4Silicon-2023, here on Thursday, the chief minister said the state government has undertaken bold initiatives to lay a strong foundation for Odisha to emerge as a key player in the semiconductor landscape and realise the vision.

#Odisha Govt is going to launch the #Odisha4Silicon-2023 programme today, in #Bhubaneswar. On behalf of Govt, the E&IT Dept will sign MoUs with @iesaonline, ESC & Synopsis. Hon’ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha will address the event through video conferencing. #InvestInOdisha #5T pic.twitter.com/PoRyUHWfDY November 2, 2023

The recently released Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy 2023 and Odisha Semiconductor Fab and Fabless Innovation and Acceleration Programme (O-Chip) will catalyse the development of a semiconductor ecosystem in the state, he said.

Naveen said the programme will benefit startups, MSMEs, academic institutions, institutional researchers, and students by offering them access to electronic design automation (EDA) tools and IP repository, seed funding and research grants, market access, mentorship and infrastructure support.

Three MoUs were signed on the occasion. As per the agreement, the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) will facilitate capacity building and promote the state’s semiconductor ecosystem through events and conceptualisation of knowledge material.

The collaboration with global semiconductor giant Synopsys involves engagement in areas such as the O-Chip programme, talent transformation, workforce development, readiness assessment of the state, and internship and placement assistance to students of engineering institutions.

Similarly, the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) will promote Electronics and IT/ITeS exports. ESC will be provided with built-up space to set up a dedicated office for Odisha. Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera, Chief Secretary PK Jena, and principal secretaries Manoj Kumar Mishra and Usha Padhee also spoke.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged investors in the semiconductor sector to leverage the potential and cost advantages provided by Odisha to create a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem in the state. Addressing Odisha4Silicon-2023, here on Thursday, the chief minister said the state government has undertaken bold initiatives to lay a strong foundation for Odisha to emerge as a key player in the semiconductor landscape and realise the vision. #Odisha Govt is going to launch the #Odisha4Silicon-2023 programme today, in #Bhubaneswar. On behalf of Govt, the E&IT Dept will sign MoUs with @iesaonline, ESC & Synopsis. Hon’ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha will address the event through video conferencing. #InvestInOdisha #5T pic.twitter.com/PoRyUHWfDYgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — E&IT Department Odisha (@EIT_Odisha) November 2, 2023 The recently released Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy 2023 and Odisha Semiconductor Fab and Fabless Innovation and Acceleration Programme (O-Chip) will catalyse the development of a semiconductor ecosystem in the state, he said. Naveen said the programme will benefit startups, MSMEs, academic institutions, institutional researchers, and students by offering them access to electronic design automation (EDA) tools and IP repository, seed funding and research grants, market access, mentorship and infrastructure support. Three MoUs were signed on the occasion. As per the agreement, the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) will facilitate capacity building and promote the state’s semiconductor ecosystem through events and conceptualisation of knowledge material. The collaboration with global semiconductor giant Synopsys involves engagement in areas such as the O-Chip programme, talent transformation, workforce development, readiness assessment of the state, and internship and placement assistance to students of engineering institutions. Similarly, the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC) will promote Electronics and IT/ITeS exports. ESC will be provided with built-up space to set up a dedicated office for Odisha. Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera, Chief Secretary PK Jena, and principal secretaries Manoj Kumar Mishra and Usha Padhee also spoke. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp