Man strangles wife to death in Odisha

JAJPUR: A 55-year-old man is on the run after allegedly strangling his wife to death in Baragadia village within Kalinga Nagar police limits here on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Kuni Sahoo (50) while the accused is Prafulla Sahoo.

Police said Prafulla, a native of Bada Balikuda village in Jajpur had married Kuni of Bhuban village in Dhenkanal district about 24 years back. The couple has two sons. After a few years of marriage and children, the couple used to have frequent fights over petty domestic issues and Prafulla would reportedly assault his wife.

Since Kuni wanted to get rid of her husband as he used to assault her, she left her in-laws’ house with her two sons about a decade ago. She settled in Baragadia village with her sons. Kuni used to eke out a living as a daily wager in the Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex area. After her sons grew up, they did fish business and supported their mother to maintain the house.

After getting to know about Kuni’s whereabouts, Prafulla came to Kuni and begged her apology for all that he did in the past. Since then Prafulla has been staying with his wife and children in Baragadia.On Wednesday, when the siblings reached home at night, they found their mother lying dead. They also found strangulation marks around Kuni’s neck.

They immediately informed police alleging that their father strangled her to death. Police rushed to the spot and started investigation into the incident. A case has been registered. Efforts are underway to nab the accused who is on the run, said a police official.

