Paddy purchase to begin in Sambalpur from November 22

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Paddy procurement for the ongoing Kharif season will begin in the Sambalpur district on November 22. The decision was taken at the district-level procurement committee meeting held here on Friday.

District collector Ananya Das said paddy procurement will begin in the Sambalpur sub-division on November 22. Subsequently, the procurement will commence in Kuchinda and Rairakhol from November 27. “We are trying to ensure a hassle-free paddy procurement for farmers.”

During the meeting, farmers urged the district administration to keep a check on the deduction of paddy and other malpractice by rice millers which has been causing losses to them in recent years. They also demanded sheds for storing paddy bags considering the winter season. Public representatives present at the meeting asked the collector to ensure faster lifting of paddy.

Farmer leader Umesh Mishra said the district collector was also requested to ensure that no farmer or paddy from other districts or nearby states enters the market yards. “In the past, there have been reports of such illegal practices at the procurement centers,” he claimed. Sources said at least 60,064 farmers had registered themselves for paddy procurement for the ongoing kharif season. After verification, 59,904 farmers were found eligible to sell their produce. At least 46 millers will procure the paddy.

The paddy will be purchased at 139 procurement centers and market yards in the district. At least 45 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and large-sized agricultural multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) besides 15 women self-help groups will be engaged to ensure a smooth procurement process. A control room will also be opened to address the issues related to paddy procurement.

The minimum support price (MSP) for Grade ‘A’ paddy is Rs 2,203 per quintal and Rs 2,183 for common paddy. This season, the administration has assured farmers that payment will be credited to their accounts within 24 to 48 hours after procurement.

In the last kharif season, around 30, 66,799 quintal paddy was procured from 54,540 farmers in Sambalpur district. Among others, Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari, Rengali legislator Nauri Naik, Zilla parishad chairperson Kumudini Nayak, and representatives of farmers participated in the meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SAMBALPUR: Paddy procurement for the ongoing Kharif season will begin in the Sambalpur district on November 22. The decision was taken at the district-level procurement committee meeting held here on Friday. District collector Ananya Das said paddy procurement will begin in the Sambalpur sub-division on November 22. Subsequently, the procurement will commence in Kuchinda and Rairakhol from November 27. “We are trying to ensure a hassle-free paddy procurement for farmers.” During the meeting, farmers urged the district administration to keep a check on the deduction of paddy and other malpractice by rice millers which has been causing losses to them in recent years. They also demanded sheds for storing paddy bags considering the winter season. Public representatives present at the meeting asked the collector to ensure faster lifting of paddy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Farmer leader Umesh Mishra said the district collector was also requested to ensure that no farmer or paddy from other districts or nearby states enters the market yards. “In the past, there have been reports of such illegal practices at the procurement centers,” he claimed. Sources said at least 60,064 farmers had registered themselves for paddy procurement for the ongoing kharif season. After verification, 59,904 farmers were found eligible to sell their produce. At least 46 millers will procure the paddy. The paddy will be purchased at 139 procurement centers and market yards in the district. At least 45 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and large-sized agricultural multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) besides 15 women self-help groups will be engaged to ensure a smooth procurement process. A control room will also be opened to address the issues related to paddy procurement. The minimum support price (MSP) for Grade ‘A’ paddy is Rs 2,203 per quintal and Rs 2,183 for common paddy. This season, the administration has assured farmers that payment will be credited to their accounts within 24 to 48 hours after procurement. In the last kharif season, around 30, 66,799 quintal paddy was procured from 54,540 farmers in Sambalpur district. Among others, Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari, Rengali legislator Nauri Naik, Zilla parishad chairperson Kumudini Nayak, and representatives of farmers participated in the meeting. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp