Paradeep Phosphates Limited: Land losers threaten to intensify stir  

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Landowners under the banner of Paradip Phosphate Land Losers Welfare Trust (PPLLWT), have issued an ultimatum to Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL), threatening to intensify agitation if their demands, including employment opportunities and other benefits, are not met within the next month.

Sources said in 1982, PPL acquired 1,509 acre land from locals at a significantly reduced price to establish their plant in Paradip. The landowners allege that due to the company authorities and administration’s indifference, many farmers are yet to receive compensation for their land. The majority of land losers, with only a few exceptions, have not been provided employment and other benefits.

President of PPLLWT, Nabaghan Swain, expressed dissatisfaction over the neglect from PPL authorities despite repeated requests and protests. He emphasised that the callousness of PPL authorities has denied landowners job opportunities and other associated benefits.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PARADIP: Landowners under the banner of Paradip Phosphate Land Losers Welfare Trust (PPLLWT), have issued an ultimatum to Paradeep Phosphates Limited (PPL), threatening to intensify agitation if their demands, including employment opportunities and other benefits, are not met within the next month. Sources said in 1982, PPL acquired 1,509 acre land from locals at a significantly reduced price to establish their plant in Paradip. The landowners allege that due to the company authorities and administration’s indifference, many farmers are yet to receive compensation for their land. The majority of land losers, with only a few exceptions, have not been provided employment and other benefits. President of PPLLWT, Nabaghan Swain, expressed dissatisfaction over the neglect from PPL authorities despite repeated requests and protests. He emphasised that the callousness of PPL authorities has denied landowners job opportunities and other associated benefits.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp