Two minors drown to death, another rescued

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In back to back tragic incidents, two minor children from Sana Suara and Salepur villages met watery grave on Monday and Tuesday in the district. While 14-year-old Lipun Jena of Sana Suara under Jajpur block drowned when he was taking bath in Budha river, a tributary of the Baitarani river, on the day, a six-year-old girl Deepali Jena of Salepur under Dharmasala police limits met with a watery grave in a pond in the backyard of her house on Monday.

However, another minor boy who happened to be the friend of Lipun, also went missing in the river, but was later rescued by locals. According to reports, Lipun had come to his maternal aunt’s house to witness Laxmi Puja celebrations in Jajpur town. He went to the Budha river along with one of his friends leading to the fatal mishap. Lipun’s legs slipped into deep water while bathing as a result he drowned while his friend went missing.

Some locals noticed a child drowning in the river and rushed to rescue him but there was no trace of Lipun. Later, fire brigade personnel found Lipun after an hour and he was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. On being informed, local police reached the hospital and seized the body and launched a probe.

On the other hand, Deepali, daughter of Ramesh Jena, who was playing along with two of her friends at the backyard of her village on Monday afternoon did not return home by evening. As family members started a frantic search, they found her floating in the pond late in the night. On being informed, Dharmasala police reached the spot and seized the body.

