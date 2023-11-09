Memu train derails after hitting cattle

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Four wheels of the Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Memu (08169) came off the track after the train hit a cattle which suddenly came in front of the train under the Sarla-Sambalpur section of Sambalpur Railway Division on Wednesday evening. No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident.

As per a statement issued by the office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sambalpur, the incident took place around 6.25 pm on Wednesday when a cattle suddenly came in front of the train. The wheels of the fourth coach from the front loco came off the track as a result of the hit.

DRM, Sambalpur, Vineet Singh and his team reached the spot and restoration work began. Moreover, an accident relief train carrying relief materials for the restoration along with medical equipment also reached the spot. “The re-railment work was completed by 8.30 pm,” said an official of Sambalpur Railway Division.

