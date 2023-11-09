Home States Odisha

Memu train derails after hitting cattle

The wheels of the fourth coach from the front loco came off the track as a result of the hit.

Published: 09th November 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

MEMU Trains

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Four wheels of the Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Memu (08169) came off the track after the train hit a cattle which suddenly came in front of the train under the Sarla-Sambalpur section of Sambalpur Railway Division on Wednesday evening. No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident.

As per a statement issued by the office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sambalpur, the incident took place around 6.25 pm on Wednesday when a cattle suddenly came in front of the train. The wheels of the fourth coach from the front loco came off the track as a result of the hit.

DRM, Sambalpur, Vineet Singh and his team reached the spot and restoration work began. Moreover, an accident relief train carrying relief materials for the restoration along with medical equipment also reached the spot. “The re-railment work was completed by 8.30 pm,” said an official of Sambalpur Railway Division.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Memu train Odisha derails

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp