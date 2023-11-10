5T chairman VK Pandian sets December 31 date for SAMALEI plan

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Thursday directed the Sambalpur administration to complete all the works of Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economy Initiatives (SAMALEI) by December 31. During his visit to Sambalpur, Pandian reached Maa Samaleswari temple early in the morning and offered prayers to the deity.

He reviewed the progress of the SAMALEI project till 6 AM. The 5T chairman advised district officials to lay emphasis on the provision of all amenities to devotees visiting the shrine. He asked them to execute the works in such a way that pilgrims and tourists return from the temple with a beautiful spiritual experience.

Pandian laid thrust on increased use of machines and manpower to complete important components of the project like foot over bridge, lamp room, heritage corridor, parking, and other facilities inside the temple.

Besides, he emphasized on beautification of the clock tower and suggested accelerating work on the riverfront development by using a precast mould. He asked officials to complete the work on the drinking water facility, toilets, CCTV, and lighting at the earliest. The officials were also directed to remove the remaining structures within 10 days to expedite the project work.

The 5T chairman was accompanied by Works secretary Vir Vikram Yadav. Revenue Divisional Commissioner (North) Suresh Chandra Dalai, Sambalpur collector Ananya Das, president of Samaleswari Temple Trust board Sanjaya Baboo, and other district officials were present during Pandian’s visit.

The SAMALEI scheme envisages the beautification and development of the 16th-century Maa Samaleswari temple along the lines of Jagannath temple in Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar. Carried out over an area of around 40 acres, the project includes peripheral development of the shrine, construction of a heritage corridor, advanced amenities for pilgrims, improved access to the temple, and development of the Mahanadi riverfront. The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) is executing the SAMALEI project.

