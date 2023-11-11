Synopsys opens R&D centre in capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a new milestone in the semiconductor journey of the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a new centre of Synopsys, a global leader in semiconductor tool and IP in the city.The Bhubaneswar centre will be Synopsys’s first design, research and development unit in eastern India where over 300 highly skilled very large-scale integration (VLSI) and semiconductor design engineers will work.

Inaugurating the centre, Naveen said, Odisha has emerged as a destination of the future with growing scale of investment, talent pool and ambition. A range of bold and pioneering initiatives taken by the government for laying a strong foundation will make the state a key player in the semiconductor landscape.

Synopsys Bhubaneswar will steadfast the state’s commitment for fostering innovation and creating job opportunities as well as realise its vision and capability to transform into an ideal semiconductor hub and technology-driven enterprises, the chief minister hoped. Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera termed Synopsys as the anchor organisation in the electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) and semiconductor space in the state.

He said Odisha is now a major player in the IT arena, offering a favourable business ecosystem and steering innovation.“The advanced technologies for chip design now seeded in Odisha will lead the way in the transformative journey. The new centre will stand as a symbol of the state’s potential as a hub for ESDM and semiconductor with technological excellence,” Behera said.Synopsys is a world leader and provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and associated services.

With the inauguration of the centre, the mission has been successful. It will help build a larger ESDM ecosystem, create employment opportunities and act as a catalyst for overall growth of the sector, said IT principal secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra. Chairman of 5T initiative and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian, IT special secretary Manas Panda, vice president of Synopsys Amit Sanghani, senior vice president Shivananda Koteshwar and group director (R&D), Synopsys India Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra were present.

