Prof RK Jena awarded with FRCP, London

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Leading haematologist and head of the clinical haematology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital here Prof Rabindra Kumar Jena has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London, in recognition of his standout contribution to the field of medicine, and haematology in particular.

Prof Jena is the first haematologist from Eastern India to be conferred the honorary fellowship in acknowledgement of his achievements in spearheading specialised healthcare accessibility for various blood disorders in the state and country.

As the first trained bone marrow transplant (BMT) specialist in the state, he was instrumental in setting up the BMT unit at SCB MCH in 2014. With the state government provisioning free BMT for patients, the unit has conducted 142 procedures.

Prof Jena has been a part of the national task force of NHM on formulation of guidelines on various blood disorders from haemoglobinopathies, and thalassemia to sickle cell disease. He has been the past president and secretary of Indian Society of Haematology and Blood Transfusion.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: Leading haematologist and head of the clinical haematology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital here Prof Rabindra Kumar Jena has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship of the Royal College of Physicians (FRCP), London, in recognition of his standout contribution to the field of medicine, and haematology in particular. Prof Jena is the first haematologist from Eastern India to be conferred the honorary fellowship in acknowledgement of his achievements in spearheading specialised healthcare accessibility for various blood disorders in the state and country. As the first trained bone marrow transplant (BMT) specialist in the state, he was instrumental in setting up the BMT unit at SCB MCH in 2014. With the state government provisioning free BMT for patients, the unit has conducted 142 procedures.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prof Jena has been a part of the national task force of NHM on formulation of guidelines on various blood disorders from haemoglobinopathies, and thalassemia to sickle cell disease. He has been the past president and secretary of Indian Society of Haematology and Blood Transfusion. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp