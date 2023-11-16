SOA inks pacts with Vinh Long Province, universities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: SOA university has inked a pact with the Department of Education and Training of Vinh Long Province in Vietnam for promoting bilateral cooperation in the field of education and training.

The collaboration intends to enhance the existing friendship and convergence between India and Vietnam in educational activities, cultural exchanges and other activities. Three other separate MoUs were also signed between SOA and Vinh Long University of Technology Education (VLUTE), Vietnam, University of Cuu Long, Long Ho, Vietnam and Putin Animal Feed Company Limited, Vinh Long City.

The areas of cooperation include information technology, nanotechnology, cyber security, biotechnology and promotion of Vietnamese and Indian cultural studies and exchanges. The universities will also focus on cooperation in scientific research and conversion of progress in science and engineering into economic development with special emphasis on agricultural economy.Vice chancellor of SOA Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda signed the MoUs. The Vietnamese delegation was led by vice chairman of the People’s Committee of Vinh Long province Nguyen Thi Quyen Thanh.

