Court seizes immovable assets of chief engineer's office in Bhubaneswar over pending dues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major embarrassment to the state government, a court here on Friday seized the immovable assets of the Chief Engineer (Building) for failing to abide by its order to clear Rs 18 lakh pending dues of a real estate firm which built a major public establishment 42 years ago.

Computers, printers, ceiling fans and other such assets were being seized for auction in full media glare following a court order.

The firm, Construction India, had constructed the Heads of Departments Building, commonly known as Na Tala, and was supposed to receive pending dues amounting to Rs 6 lakh.

One of the managing partners of Construction India, Birendra Kumar Pathak, had approached the High Court over non-payment of pending dues.

The High Court had then appointed an arbitrator, who passed an order in 1982 directing the state government to pay Rs 6 lakh to Construction India, but to no avail. The matter went till the Supreme Court, which had upheld the order of the arbitrator appointed by the High Court.

Last year, the Civil Judge Senior Division Court in the city had directed the state government to pay the pending dues along with the interest to Construction India. The Chief Engineer (Building) was party to the case. The court had even sent notices to the government to make the payment but it deliberately kept sitting on it.

Subsequently, the lower court passed an order to seize the immovable assets from the office of the Chief Engineer (Building) and auction them to realise the pending amount and interest of the real estate firm.

"We had to fight a long battle of more than 40 years. On the court's order, immovable assets like computers, air-conditioners, iron rakes, chairs and other articles have been seized," said Birendra's son, Dinesh Pathak.

The office of Chief Engineer (Building) wore a deserted look on the day and the employees were not able to work as their computers having valuable information were seized by the court. Meanwhile, sources said the state government has agreed to pay the pending dues of Construction India.

