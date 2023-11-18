Home States Odisha

Protest over ‘disrespect’ to Sambalpuri language

The memorandum said, following the row in the film industry, some people are continuously attacking Sambalpuri language.

FILE - Artistes performing Sambalpuri dance during valedictory ceremony of Kala Kumbh in Bhubaneswar. (Phone | Irfana)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid the ongoing dispute over regionalism in the Odisha film industry, members of various organisations of Sambalpur on Friday staged demonstration alleging disrespect to Sambalpuri language.

The agitators under the banner of Hirakhand Samukhya and Sambalpuri Bhasha Sanskruti Parishad also submitted a memorandum to Governor Raghubar Das through the office of the revenue divisional commissioner (north) demanding action against the culprits.

The memorandum said, following the row in the film industry, some people are continuously attacking Sambalpuri language. Even the presiding deity of the region Goddess Samaleswari has been targeted. The agitators claimed people are abusing Goddess Samaleswari on social media and urged the government to take immediate action against them.

The memorandum further demanded inclusion of Sambalpuri language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. Sambalpuri is the language spoken by around two crore people residing in 10 western Odisha districts and Athamallik in Angul. Besides, the language is spoken in parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

There is a large number of literary works in Sambalpuri language including epics, novels and drama. Sambalpuri culture and tradition also include songs, dance form and handloom, said vice-president of Hirakhand Samukhya Deepak Panda.

