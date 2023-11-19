India-Qatar clash at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is set for a full house

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Online tickets for India’s campaign against Qatar in the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers at Kalinga Stadium on November 21, have been sold out. India is placed in Group A alongside football powerhouses Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan. While the price of tickets for North, South and East stands is Rs 200, it is Rs 500 for North West Stand. The tickets are available at the stadium counter.

The Sunil Chhetri-led team started their campaign on a winning note against Kuwait by 1-0 on Thursday at Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City. India’s head coach said the upcoming game will be toughest for his team in Group A that also has Afghanistan.

“India is a sports crazy nation. I am a big supporter of Indian football, cricket and hockey. Though the number of cricket followers are many in our country, football is the most popular sport in the world. Presently our football team is progressing slowly to make a mark in Asia continent. In Bhubaneswar city, sports lovers are always ready to cheer for the Indian team,” said college student Subham Mallick who was at the stadium for buying tickets for the match.

