Home States Odisha

Workers’ rally seeking equal pay in Odisha's Talcher

The agitators criticised the state government for the alleged injustice meted out towards them and alleged it to be the reason for many people moving to other states for better income.

Published: 19th November 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Hundreds of unorganised workers under the banner of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) on Saturday took out a rally to the Talcher sub-collector’s office demanding fulfilment of their nine-point charter of demands.

The demands included hike and rationalisation of wages for the workers of organised sectors, equal pay and equipment to construction workers besides equal and proper pay to all workers of Talcher Coalfields.

Led by Congress leader Digambar Garnaik, workers of anganwadi, Pachika Sangha, Nirma Constructions besides security guards of MCL took part in the rally that began from Handidhuan Chhak and went around the main city area before reaching the sub-collector’s office.

The agitators criticised the state government for the alleged injustice meted out towards them and alleged it to be the reason for many people moving to other states for better income. The protesters further submitted a memorandum addressed to the chief minister through sub-collector Manoj Tripathy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INTUC Equal pay Workers strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp