Workers’ rally seeking equal pay in Odisha's Talcher

ANGUL: Hundreds of unorganised workers under the banner of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) on Saturday took out a rally to the Talcher sub-collector’s office demanding fulfilment of their nine-point charter of demands.

The demands included hike and rationalisation of wages for the workers of organised sectors, equal pay and equipment to construction workers besides equal and proper pay to all workers of Talcher Coalfields.

Led by Congress leader Digambar Garnaik, workers of anganwadi, Pachika Sangha, Nirma Constructions besides security guards of MCL took part in the rally that began from Handidhuan Chhak and went around the main city area before reaching the sub-collector’s office.

The agitators criticised the state government for the alleged injustice meted out towards them and alleged it to be the reason for many people moving to other states for better income. The protesters further submitted a memorandum addressed to the chief minister through sub-collector Manoj Tripathy.

