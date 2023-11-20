Man dies after quack administers injection, wife alleges foul play

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A 50-year-old man died after allegedly being administered wrong injection by a quack here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shiva Mahananda of Chanabahal village within Muribahal police limits. The quack who was treating him is Pramod Mahakud of a nearby village.

Sources said Shiva was cutting wood with an axe at his house when he accidentally injured his leg. Soon after, he began to bleed profusely following which his wife Surubali called Pramod to treat him.

Pramod checked Shiva’s health condition and administered him with an injection. However, few hours later, Shiva lost consciousness. His family took him to a hospital in Kantabanji where the doctors pronounced him dead. On being informed, a team of Kantabanji police reached the hospital and seized the body for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Shiva’s wife Surubali alleged her husband died because of the wrong injection administered to him by Pramod. “Since Pramod treats patients in the nearby areas, I called him after my husband injured his leg. He administered an injection to my husband after which he lost consciousness and died. We suspect Pramod administered him with a wrong injection,” she alleged.

Dr Debadutta Kumar, who was on duty at the Kantabanji hospital, said Shiva’s family claimed he was given a tetanus toxoid injection. “The patient had already died by the time he was brought to the hospital. The cause of his death can be ascertained after receiving postmortem reports,” he informed.Meanwhile, Kantabanji sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gouranga Sahu said Shiva’s family has not yet lodged a complaint. “An unnatural death case has been registered,” he added.

