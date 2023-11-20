Police to check noise pollution during marriage season

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As citizens had a harrowing time due to loud music played during ‘bhasani jatra’ after Durga Puja, the city police warned stringent action will be taken if the permissible sound limit of 65 db is not maintained during marriage processions/events.

A special team equipped with a sound level meter will be formed and violators fined under the Odisha Urban Police (OUP) Act, said the police. When applications are submitted for marriage processions, the organisers will be strictly asked to maintain permissible sound limit.

Sources said puja committees/samitis were directed to adhere to sound limit of 65 db during ‘bhasani jatra’ after Durga Puja but to no avail.

“The puja committees/samitis used four boxes but it came to our notice the sound level exceeded 65 db,” said a senior police officer. Elderly people and other citizens had complained about loud music during the recently concluded bhasani jatra.

“In the past, citizens have complained about loud music during marriage processions. Local police stations have been asked to keep a vigil on marriage processions and mandaps where loud music is played,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

Apart from loud music, illegal parking of vehicles in front of mandaps also creates hurdles for the citizens. A long queue of vehicles can be seen outside almost every mandap situated along Puri by-pass road. The DCP said the mandap authorities will be directed to engage their own staff to ensure visitors do not park their vehicles on main roads. It will help address frequent traffic jams during marriage season.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: As citizens had a harrowing time due to loud music played during ‘bhasani jatra’ after Durga Puja, the city police warned stringent action will be taken if the permissible sound limit of 65 db is not maintained during marriage processions/events. A special team equipped with a sound level meter will be formed and violators fined under the Odisha Urban Police (OUP) Act, said the police. When applications are submitted for marriage processions, the organisers will be strictly asked to maintain permissible sound limit. Sources said puja committees/samitis were directed to adhere to sound limit of 65 db during ‘bhasani jatra’ after Durga Puja but to no avail. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The puja committees/samitis used four boxes but it came to our notice the sound level exceeded 65 db,” said a senior police officer. Elderly people and other citizens had complained about loud music during the recently concluded bhasani jatra. “In the past, citizens have complained about loud music during marriage processions. Local police stations have been asked to keep a vigil on marriage processions and mandaps where loud music is played,” said DCP Prateek Singh. Apart from loud music, illegal parking of vehicles in front of mandaps also creates hurdles for the citizens. A long queue of vehicles can be seen outside almost every mandap situated along Puri by-pass road. The DCP said the mandap authorities will be directed to engage their own staff to ensure visitors do not park their vehicles on main roads. It will help address frequent traffic jams during marriage season. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp