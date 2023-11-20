Renowned cardiologist Prof JP Das passes away

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Renowned cardiologist and accomplished painter Prof Jadunath Prasad Das passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening leaving an indelible mark in the realms of medicine and art. He was 92.

Sources said Prof Das was reportedly suffering from old age ailments and undergoing treatment for last few days. Born on August 5, 1933, he had graduated from SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack in 1956 and joined the premier institution in 1962. He was the first professor of the Cardiology department.

A distinguished fellow of multiple medical societies, he pioneered cardiology in Odisha and earned accolades as the ‘father of cardiology’. He had set up the first 2D Echo Color Doppler and cathlab.The 6th qualified cardiologist of the country, Prof Das had authored several scientific papers and received numerous awards, including a lifetime achievement award by the Cardiological Society of India (CSI). His legacy extends beyond medicine, as his solo art exhibitions were appreciated worldwide.

He was conferred with Odisha Lalit Kala Academy award, Prof PK Parija award for excellence in medical sciences and Ravenshaw Gourav among several others for his exceptional contributions. He has to his credit two books on art - The Muse of Heart and The dialogue: Heart to Heart and two poetry books in Odia and English along with his sketches.

Prof Das had worked in London, Edinburgh and Manchester from 1960-62. He was at the CMC Hospital, Vellore from 1966-68 and obtained his doctorate degree in Cardiology. He was a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, National Academy of Medical Sciences India, Indian College of Physicians, Indian College of Cardiology and CSI.

Eminent personalities from the medical science fraternity have condoled the demise of Dr Das. He is survived by his wife, social worker Gayatri Das and son Dr Debabrat Das. His last rites will be performed at Khannagar crematorium on Monday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: Renowned cardiologist and accomplished painter Prof Jadunath Prasad Das passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening leaving an indelible mark in the realms of medicine and art. He was 92. Sources said Prof Das was reportedly suffering from old age ailments and undergoing treatment for last few days. Born on August 5, 1933, he had graduated from SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack in 1956 and joined the premier institution in 1962. He was the first professor of the Cardiology department. A distinguished fellow of multiple medical societies, he pioneered cardiology in Odisha and earned accolades as the ‘father of cardiology’. He had set up the first 2D Echo Color Doppler and cathlab.The 6th qualified cardiologist of the country, Prof Das had authored several scientific papers and received numerous awards, including a lifetime achievement award by the Cardiological Society of India (CSI). His legacy extends beyond medicine, as his solo art exhibitions were appreciated worldwide.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He was conferred with Odisha Lalit Kala Academy award, Prof PK Parija award for excellence in medical sciences and Ravenshaw Gourav among several others for his exceptional contributions. He has to his credit two books on art - The Muse of Heart and The dialogue: Heart to Heart and two poetry books in Odia and English along with his sketches. Prof Das had worked in London, Edinburgh and Manchester from 1960-62. He was at the CMC Hospital, Vellore from 1966-68 and obtained his doctorate degree in Cardiology. He was a fellow of the American College of Cardiology, Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, National Academy of Medical Sciences India, Indian College of Physicians, Indian College of Cardiology and CSI. Eminent personalities from the medical science fraternity have condoled the demise of Dr Das. He is survived by his wife, social worker Gayatri Das and son Dr Debabrat Das. His last rites will be performed at Khannagar crematorium on Monday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp