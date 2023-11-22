14-year-old girl lauded for innovative crop rotation study

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Anapurna Parida, a 14-year-old student from Government High School, Purohitpur, has garnered acclaim for her pioneering study on crop rotation and pulse cultivation, earning recognition at the State Level Children’s Science Congress held at Bhubaneswar and securing a spot at the upcoming National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC).

Parida’s research, focused on raising awareness among local farmers about the benefits of crop rotation and pulse cultivation, highlights the critical role pulses play in providing nitrogen to the soil and reducing diseases in humans. The lack of knowledge about these practices among farmers led Parida to conduct a case study in Chandura village under Taradapada panchayat in Jagatsinghpur block.

In Chandura village, Parida engaged with 160 families, questioning residents of all ages about their understanding of crop rotation, pulses cultivation, soil testing, and scientific cultivation methods. “Only 33% of lands were utilised for pulse cultivation, with a mere 40% of farmers engaging in the practice. The majority lacked knowledge about crop rotation methods and the importance of soil testing,” she said while explaining about her study.

This knowledge gap also contributed to limited consumption of pulses, despite their potential health benefits. Identifying these issues, Parida not only raised awareness but also provided farmers with insights on quality production, soil testing, and the adoption of crop rotation methods to enhance soil quality. Her presentation at the State-Level Children’s Science Congress led to her selection for the prestigious National Children’s Science Congress starting from December 27.

Science teacher and Parida’s guide Anjan Kumar Sahoo commended Parida’s innovative study, stating, “Her research on cultivating pulses through rotation to improve soil quality and combat diseases has earned her recognition at the state level, paving the way for her participation in the NCSC.”

Parida’s inspiration for this study comes from her mother, Kabita Sahoo, a school teacher, father Rabinarayan Parida who works as an electrician and her grandfather, Jatadhari Parida, a retired teacher.

