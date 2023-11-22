Student ‘forced’ to do sit-ups in school dies in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A Class IV student of government-run Surya Narayan Primary school in Rasulpur block of Jajpur district died allegedly after a teacher forced him to do sit-ups at school on Tuesday. The deceased was resident of Orali village. No formal complaint has been filed with local police in connection with the incident.

According to reports, like every day, the 10-year-old was playing along with four of his fellow students in the school at about 3 pm, when a woman teacher of the school noticed them. She allegedly forced the students to do sit-ups as a punishment for playing during school hours. It was while the boy was doing sit-ups that he fell down and lost consciousness. His parents were informed and he was immediately taken to Madhuban Community Health Centre by his parents along with the teachers.

However, he was shifted to Dharmasala CHC and finally to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in the evening on the day after his condition deteriorated. But doctors at the SCBMCH declared him brought dead.

Contacted, Rasulpur block education officer (BEO) Nilambar Mishra said he has not received any formal allegation so far from any quarter. “I have heard about the matter from Mahammadpur cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC) this evening. So far there is no formal complaint. If we get a complaint, we will inquire and take necessary action against whoever is guilty,” he said.

