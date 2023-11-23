Odisha: Probe ordered into student’s death after teacher made him do sit-ups 

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A day after a Class IV student died after being allegedly made to do sit-ups in a government school, the Jajpur administration on Wednesday ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

Jajpur district education officer (DEO) Nibedita Pani directed Rasulpur block education officer (BEO) Nilambar Mishra to probe the circumstances leading to the death of the 10-year-old student. On the day, a team led by assistant BEO Pravanjan Pati visited the school for investigation.

Pati said, “The teacher who had allegedly told the student to do sit-ups as punishment for playing during school hours was interrogated. Besides, the school headmistress was also questioned regarding the incident. The team also interacted with other students and locals. A comprehensive report will be submitted to the BEO soon.”

DEO Pani said though there has been no complaint from the family of the deceased student, the administration has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter after it appeared in the media. Meanwhile, the body of the student was handed over to family members after postmortem and cremated at Orali village on Wednesday evening.

Kuakhia IIC Srikanta Barik said police are yet to receive a complaint in connection with the incident.

On Tuesday, the 10-year-old Class IV student of Surya Narayan Nodal Upper Primary School at Orali in Rasulpur block collapsed after a teacher allegedly made him to do sit-ups for playing during class hours.

He was rushed to the local community health centre and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where doctors declared him brought dead.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAJPUR: A day after a Class IV student died after being allegedly made to do sit-ups in a government school, the Jajpur administration on Wednesday ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. Jajpur district education officer (DEO) Nibedita Pani directed Rasulpur block education officer (BEO) Nilambar Mishra to probe the circumstances leading to the death of the 10-year-old student. On the day, a team led by assistant BEO Pravanjan Pati visited the school for investigation. Pati said, “The teacher who had allegedly told the student to do sit-ups as punishment for playing during school hours was interrogated. Besides, the school headmistress was also questioned regarding the incident. The team also interacted with other students and locals. A comprehensive report will be submitted to the BEO soon.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); DEO Pani said though there has been no complaint from the family of the deceased student, the administration has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter after it appeared in the media. Meanwhile, the body of the student was handed over to family members after postmortem and cremated at Orali village on Wednesday evening. Kuakhia IIC Srikanta Barik said police are yet to receive a complaint in connection with the incident. On Tuesday, the 10-year-old Class IV student of Surya Narayan Nodal Upper Primary School at Orali in Rasulpur block collapsed after a teacher allegedly made him to do sit-ups for playing during class hours. He was rushed to the local community health centre and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where doctors declared him brought dead. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp