Home States Odisha

Odia filmmakers seek cinema hall in every block

The dharna is led by filmmaker Sanlisa Patel, who recently faced opposition during screening of her debut film ‘Pratha’ in Jharsuguda.

Published: 24th November 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Protest, strike

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of filmmakers and actors started a dharna at Lower PMG Square in the city on Thursday demanding the government’s intervention for development of Odia film industry. The demands of the agitators include establishment of a cinema hall in each block, compulsory screening of Odia films in cinema halls and multiplexes, financial support for distribution and exhibition of films, waiving of tax on Odia films and financial assistance and government’s support for filmmaking. The dharna is led by filmmaker Sanlisa Patel, who recently faced opposition during screening of her debut film ‘Pratha’ in Jharsuguda.

The film was not allowed to be screened during the recent controversy over movies like ‘Mind Game’ and ‘Ram’ not getting screens across theatres in the twin city as well as western Odisha region. “While making a film has its own challenges, not allowing it to be screened only makes things worse for a filmmaker,” she said.

The actors demanded that Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) and the state government should come forward to promote and support the regional film industry. “Opening a hall in every block is the need of the hour to make more people watch Odia cinema and reduce the ticket prices to Rs 50-Rs 100,” she said. Odia film directors and producers will join the agitation on Friday. The agitators said they will continue the dharna till the government takes a call on their demands.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanlisa Patel filmmakers dharna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp