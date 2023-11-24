Odia filmmakers seek cinema hall in every block

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A group of filmmakers and actors started a dharna at Lower PMG Square in the city on Thursday demanding the government’s intervention for development of Odia film industry. The demands of the agitators include establishment of a cinema hall in each block, compulsory screening of Odia films in cinema halls and multiplexes, financial support for distribution and exhibition of films, waiving of tax on Odia films and financial assistance and government’s support for filmmaking. The dharna is led by filmmaker Sanlisa Patel, who recently faced opposition during screening of her debut film ‘Pratha’ in Jharsuguda.

The film was not allowed to be screened during the recent controversy over movies like ‘Mind Game’ and ‘Ram’ not getting screens across theatres in the twin city as well as western Odisha region. “While making a film has its own challenges, not allowing it to be screened only makes things worse for a filmmaker,” she said.

The actors demanded that Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) and the state government should come forward to promote and support the regional film industry. “Opening a hall in every block is the need of the hour to make more people watch Odia cinema and reduce the ticket prices to Rs 50-Rs 100,” she said. Odia film directors and producers will join the agitation on Friday. The agitators said they will continue the dharna till the government takes a call on their demands.

