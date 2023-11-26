Procurement of paddy in Odisha's Kendrapara from Jan 5

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Paddy procurement for the kharif season will commence in Kendrapara from January 5, 2024. The Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSP) has decided to procure 9.90 lakh tonne of paddy from farmers of the district.

Civil supplies officer (CSO) of Kendrapara Srinibas Sahoo said 118 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACSs) will procure paddy from farmers. Subsequently, the procured paddy will be handed over to 31 millers. The price of fair average quality (FAQ) paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,203 per quintal.

Sahoo further said strict action will be taken against rice millers who fail to abide by the rules and norms of the OSCSP. The millers and PACSs have been directed to collect paddy from farmers in jute bags only as per the government guideline. “So far, 41,765 farmers have registered their names online to sell their paddy. We hope more farmers will register for the procurement.”

Sources in the district agriculture department said Kendrapara farmers have raised paddy crops over 1,17,554 hectare of land this season. Farmer leader Umesh Chandra Singh said the administration should take steps to check distress sale of paddy by farmers.

