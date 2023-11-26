Home States Odisha

Procurement of paddy in Odisha's Kendrapara from Jan 5

Sahoo further said strict action will be taken against rice millers who fail to abide by the rules and norms of the OSCSP.

Published: 26th November 2023 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Harvested paddy stacked on a threshing floor in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Paddy procurement for the kharif season will commence in Kendrapara from January 5, 2024. The Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSP) has decided to procure 9.90 lakh tonne of paddy from farmers of the district.

Civil supplies officer (CSO) of Kendrapara Srinibas Sahoo said 118 primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACSs) will procure paddy from farmers. Subsequently, the procured paddy will be handed over to 31 millers. The price of fair average quality (FAQ) paddy has been fixed at Rs 2,203 per quintal.

Sahoo further said strict action will be taken against rice millers who fail to abide by the rules and norms of the OSCSP. The millers and PACSs have been directed to collect paddy from farmers in jute bags only as per the government guideline. “So far, 41,765 farmers have registered their names online to sell their paddy. We hope more farmers will register for the procurement.”

Sources in the district agriculture department said Kendrapara farmers have raised paddy crops over 1,17,554 hectare of land this season. Farmer leader Umesh Chandra Singh said the administration should take steps to check distress sale of paddy by farmers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paddy kharif season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp