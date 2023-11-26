Ravenshaw University in Odisha gets highest A++ NAAC grade

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Marking a significant achievement, Ravenshaw University has become the first public university of the state to be accorded A++ grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The NAAC peer team visited the university for assessment from November 20 to 22 and the results were announced on Saturday.

The university recorded a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.58 in its second cycle of assessment. While NAAC evaluated the university on seven parameters, it scored the highest 3.91 CGPA under ‘institutional values and best practices’ category for its Braille library and community radio (Ravenshaw Radio). University officials said the achievement - which is the highest grade that NAAC gives - will help the institution get national recognition, more funds for research and greater/complete autonomy.

Officials said the team appreciated the Braille library where with the help of technology, a blind student can print any book in Braille within a few minutes. “We had a Braille printer and software earlier but this new technology intervention with the printer makes printing in Braille language much easier,” they said.

The university has close to 150 blind students and the Braille library has over 3,000 UG and PG Braille books for them. “Besides with the new advanced printer and technology upgradation, they can get any other normal books from Kanika library printed in Braille,” the officials added. Besides, the university runs five e-rickshaws specially for blind students to facilitate their movement within the campus. These e-rickshaws were donated by alumni members of the university.

The other parameters were curricular aspects; teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovations, and extension; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; and governance, leadership and management.

Ravenshaw university received a CGPA of 3.73 in curricular aspects, 3.19 in teaching-learning and evaluation, 3.5 in research, innovations and extension, 3.85 in infrastructure and learning resources, 3.75 in student support and progression and 3.58 in governance, leadership and management.

The NAAC awarded a total criterion-wise weightage grade point (CrWGP) of 3,582 out of 1,000 weightage. Established as Ravenshaw college in 1868, it was granted autonomous status in the 1990s and finally upgraded to become a unitary university in 2006.

