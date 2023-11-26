Tribal woman found murdered, skin peeled in Odisha

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: In a chilling incident, a 27-year-old youth allegedly murdered a young tribal woman and peeled her skin in an attempt to chop her body into pieces in a remote village under Raighar police limits of Nabrangpur district.

Body of the victim, believed to have been killed within the last 48 hours, was exhumed by police from a forest near Murumdihi village under Gona panchayat. The main suspect Chandra Raut has been detained by the police. Preliminary investigation revealed that skin was peeled off from different parts of the victim’s body. Police suspect the murderer tried to cut the body into pieces to destroy evidence.

The victim was identified as Tilabati Gond, 21, a native of Baghbeda village. She was missing since Wednesday. When Tilabati did not return home, her father Luduram Gond along with family members launched a frantic search but in vain.

During investigation, police received information about a body being buried in Murumdihi forest near Baghbeda. Police found blood stains in the forest. Assuming this to be a case of murder, Raighar police with help of a scientific team, dug up the place and recovered the body. Earlier, family members had suspected involvement of Chandra behind the disappearance of Tilabati and filed a complaint with Raighar police.

Police sources said the victim was reportedly in a relationship with the 27-year-old who is married and hails from Mumrudihi. Locals had also reported that Tilabati had last met Chandra on Wednesday.

Following the recovery of the body, Raighar police detained Chandra and his wife.

Police sources said Chandra’s extramarital affair may have led to a dispute with his wife. Currently, Chandra and his wife are suspects in the murder. Raighar police handed over the body to family members of the deceased after an autopsy. Raighar police registered a case in this regard. SDPO Aditya Sen said an investigation is underway.

