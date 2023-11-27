Government focusing on dairy farming, says CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the state government is laying emphasis on dairy farming as a significant population of Odisha especially women earn their livelihood by selling milk. Paying rich tributes to Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of country’s white revolution, on National Milk Day, observed for the first time in the state, the chief minister in a video message said milk production has increased threefold during the last two decades in the state.

Since milk, a nutritious food, is essential for growth of children, the state government is providing financial assistance up to Rs 1 crore for entrepreneurship development in dairy development sector under Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana. The chief minister further said under the 5T initiative of the state government, an ultra-modern dairy plant of five lakh litre capacity per day has been established at Arilo. Around three lakh dairy farmers are benefiting through OMFED and the state government is taking measures like vaccination, deworming of cattle.

“As dairy farming is related to development of farmers and women of Odisha, the state government is focusing on it,” he said. In his message, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said OMFED and private dairies in the state are doing a great job. They must ensure production and supply of quality products to consumers of the state.

FARD principal secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth said financial assistance of Rs 1.18 lakh is being provided to the farmers to establish small dairy units with two buffaloes in order provide livelihood and multiply their income. OMFED president Kishore Chandra Pradhani, NABARD CGM Sudhansu K K Mishra, SLBC convenor Gautam Patra and Director, AH&VS Ramesh Hazra also spoke.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the state government is laying emphasis on dairy farming as a significant population of Odisha especially women earn their livelihood by selling milk. Paying rich tributes to Dr Verghese Kurien, the father of country’s white revolution, on National Milk Day, observed for the first time in the state, the chief minister in a video message said milk production has increased threefold during the last two decades in the state. Since milk, a nutritious food, is essential for growth of children, the state government is providing financial assistance up to Rs 1 crore for entrepreneurship development in dairy development sector under Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana. The chief minister further said under the 5T initiative of the state government, an ultra-modern dairy plant of five lakh litre capacity per day has been established at Arilo. Around three lakh dairy farmers are benefiting through OMFED and the state government is taking measures like vaccination, deworming of cattle. “As dairy farming is related to development of farmers and women of Odisha, the state government is focusing on it,” he said. In his message, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said OMFED and private dairies in the state are doing a great job. They must ensure production and supply of quality products to consumers of the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); FARD principal secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth said financial assistance of Rs 1.18 lakh is being provided to the farmers to establish small dairy units with two buffaloes in order provide livelihood and multiply their income. OMFED president Kishore Chandra Pradhani, NABARD CGM Sudhansu K K Mishra, SLBC convenor Gautam Patra and Director, AH&VS Ramesh Hazra also spoke. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp