Odisha: Ophthalmologist in vigilance net for taking Rs 5,550 bribe from daily wager to perform surgery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Vigilance officials on Monday caught an ophthalmologist posted in Sonepur district headquarters hospital (DHH) red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 5,550 bribe from a daily wager to perform surgery on his uncle.

The accused is Sanjib Kumar Kar. The doctor reportedly demanded the bribe from the complainant to perform cataract surgery on his octogenarian uncle. The surgery is carried out free of cost in all government hospitals of the state.

Vigilance sources said the complainant repeatedly expressed his inability to pay the bribe citing his financial constraints. But the accused refused to perform the surgery unless being paid the illegal gratification.

After trapping Kar, Vigilance officials conducted simultaneous searches at his government quarters on DHH campus and at his clinic in Sonepur’s Kalapathar village. Searches were also conducted at Kar’s house in Balangir town. The officials seized Rs 2.06 lakh cash from the accused’s property in Sonepur and Balangir.

Boipariguda IIC caught with Rs 2.70 lakh cash

Jeypore: Vigilance officials nabbed Boipariguda IIC Sushant Kumar Satpathy while he was travelling with Rs 2.70 lakh cash on Monday evening. Satpathy was on way to his hometown Cuttack from Boipariguda in a private bus. Acting on a specific information, the Vigilance team detained the bus near Tankua village and caught the IIC with the money which he could not account for satisfactorily. The anti-corruption agency suspects the money to be ill-gotten. The cash was seized and the IIC detained for questioning.

