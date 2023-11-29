Sorcery charge: 2 roam naked near cremation ground in Odisha, face locals’ ire

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Tension flared up in Angarpada within Jashipur police limits in Mayurbhanj district after locals caught two persons including a woman roaming naked near the village cremation ground on Monday night. The duo was identified as Ramai Hembram and a woman, both from Kaduani village in Rairangpur area. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm.

Villagers said the woman’s parental house is in Angarpada. She along with Ramai came to the village in the night and reportedly performed some black magic at the cremation ground. Subsequently, they were found roaming naked at the spot.

The duo was brought to the village and on being questioned, Ramai said the woman wanted to learn witchcraft from him. As her ancestors were cremated at Angarpada, they decided to come to the village. They chose the night of Purnima to perform the witchcraft rituals.

Suspecting them of practising black magic on villagers, locals detained the duo and tied them with ropes. They also contacted their family members over phone and asked them to come to Angarpada. On being informed, a police team led by Jashipur IIC Sanjukta Mahallick rushed to the village.

Subsequently, the duo was rescued from the clutches of villagers. Mahallick said on Tuesday, Ramai’s son Salkhan Hembram lodged an FIR with police against the villagers. Police registered a case and investigation is underway.

