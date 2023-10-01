Odisha CM Naveen unveils Santali-Odia dictionary

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released a Santali-Odia-English Sabdakosha at Naveen Niwas here on Saturday. The dictionary has been compiled by an eminent expert on the Santali language Chaitanya Prasad Majhi with the help of other linguists.

ଏଥିପାଇଁ ନିଷ୍ଠାର ସହ କାମ କରିଥିବା ସାନ୍ତାଳୀ ଭାଷାବିତ୍‌, ଗବେଷକ ଏବଂ ଜନଜାତି ଭାଷା ସଂସ୍କୃତି ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାନକୁ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି। ଜନଜାତି ସାହିତ୍ୟ ଓ ସଂସ୍କୃତି ସଂପର୍କରେ ଆଗ୍ରହ ଏବଂ ସଚେତନା ସୃଷ୍ଟି ପାଇଁ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏସବୁକୁ ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣଙ୍କ ଉଦ୍ଦେଶ୍ୟରେ ଅନଲାଇନ୍‌ରେ ଉପଲବ୍ଧ ସହ ପ୍ରତି ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ… pic.twitter.com/rfFxhJk9rm — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) September 30, 2023

It has been prepared by Janajati Bhasa Sanskruti Pratisthan. Addressing the representatives of tribal communities, the chief minister said the dictionary will further enrich the Santali language and create interest among people to learn it.

Along with the Sabdakosha, 21 primary textbooks in Saura, Kui, Kuvi, Gondi and Munda languages were also released by the chief minister. The books in tribal languages would attract the students to school education, he added and thanked the Santali linguists, researchers and the Janajati Bhasa Sanskruti Pratisthan for their work.

Santali language has been included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. The government has been working on publishing primary textbooks in 11 other tribal languages. The government is also taking steps to conduct certificate courses in various tribal languages. The Chief Minister informed that language labs will be set up in every district which will help create an opportunity to conduct more research on tribal languages, literature and culture.

