GRIDCO-NLCIL pact for Talabira power project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (GRIDCO), the bulk power supplier to the state, signed a power purchase agreement with NLC India Limited (NLCIL) under the Ministry of Coal for the purchase of 400 MW power each from the Talabira supercritical thermal power station of the Central PSU.

Director Trading, GRIDCO Umakanta Sahoo signed the agreement with director Power, NLC India Limited M Venkatachalam in New Delhi on Friday in the presence of chairman and managing director (CMD), NLC India M Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, managing director, GRIDCO, Trilochan Panda and director (Finance) Gagan Bihari Swain.

As per the agreement, GRIDCO will purchase 400 MW in stage-1 and 400 MW in stage-2. The central PSU is in the process of setting up Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power Station (NTTPP) of 3,200 MW capacity at Kumbhari and Tareikela villages in Jharsuguda district in two stages (stage-I - 3x800 MW and stage-II - 1x800).

With this agreement, NLCIL has tied up its full capacity of 2400 MW of Neyveli Talabira Super Critical Thermal Power Station Stage-I. NLCIL has already signed PPA with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry for 1,500 MW, 400 MW, and 100 MW power supply respectively from the stage-I power plants.

