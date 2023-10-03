Lady ASI’s death: Police register case after husband cries murder

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A day after assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Uditnagar police station Alice Narmi Lugun died mysteriously during a law and order incident, a murder case was registered on Monday basing on the complaint filed by her husband Sanjay Lakra.

In his complaint, Lakra from the nearby Bisra block alleged that his wife was murdered. “My wife didn’t have any health issue. She went to duty in perfect mood and condition on Sunday. I received information that she was admitted to Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital (MCH) due to ill health. On arriving at the MCH at around 5 pm, I found her dead. I suspect foul play as she had swelling on one of her cheeks with blood oozing from her mouth,” he claimed.

Uditnagar IIC RP Nag confirmed that a murder case has been registered against unknown persons basing on the allegation of the deceased ASI’s husband. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of her death.

Earlier, Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said the 37-year-old ASI died while on duty and according to doctors, she might have died of cardiac arrest.

On Sunday evening, a brawl had taken place on the ring road between RMC office and Singhasani temple after a passenger bus scratched passed a car. In support of the occupants of the car, around a dozen of unruly youths reportedly assaulted the bus driver and created ruckus at the mishap site.

When ASI Lugun reached the spot in a PCR van and tried to intervene, she was allegedly manhandled and shoved by the youths. She collapsed at spot and was rushed to Hi-Tech MCH where she was declared dead. Meanwhile, two persons involved in assaulting the bus driver during the brawl were produced in court.



