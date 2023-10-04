Home States Odisha

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court retires

He functioned as judge of Orissa High Court on transfer from Tripura High Court on June 10, 2022.

Published: 04th October 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Subhasis Talapatra. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Subhasis Talapatra retired on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the 33rd Chief Justice of the High Court on August 8. He functioned as judge of Orissa High Court on transfer from Tripura High Court on June 10, 2022.

As per the norm, CJ Talapatra on Tuesday shared a bench with Justice BR Sarangi, the senior-most judge of the high court who will “perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice” from Wednesday, as per notification of appointment issued by the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice on orders of President of India on September 29. Justice Sarangi joined the Bar and started practice in Orissa High Court in 1985. He was elevated to the bench and sworn in as a permanent judge of the Orissa High Court on June 20, 2013.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Subhasis Talapatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp