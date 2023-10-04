Chief Justice of Orissa High Court retires

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Subhasis Talapatra retired on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the 33rd Chief Justice of the High Court on August 8. He functioned as judge of Orissa High Court on transfer from Tripura High Court on June 10, 2022. As per the norm, CJ Talapatra on Tuesday shared a bench with Justice BR Sarangi, the senior-most judge of the high court who will “perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice” from Wednesday, as per notification of appointment issued by the Department of Justice under the Ministry of Law and Justice on orders of President of India on September 29. Justice Sarangi joined the Bar and started practice in Orissa High Court in 1985. He was elevated to the bench and sworn in as a permanent judge of the Orissa High Court on June 20, 2013.