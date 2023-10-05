Home States Odisha

Accenture to set up global development centre in Bhubaneswar

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has assured all possible support to Accenture to facilitate the commencement of its operations in the state.

Published: 05th October 2023

Accenture team with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leading MNC Accenture has evinced interest in setting up a global development centre in the state capital after an extensive discussion with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday. A senior delegation of the IT company led by country managing director Ajay Vij met the chief minister and discussed their plans for an IT services delivery facility in the state capital.  

After the meeting, Vij said the company is excited to set up its centre in the city, which is home to leading educational institutions a rapidly growing IT ecosystem and a rich talent pool. “Bhubaneswar will join our large network of existing facilities to deliver transformative technology solutions for clients across the globe and expand our footprint in India,” he said.

Serving clients in more than 120 countries at present, Accenture is the largest professional services company in the world, helping organisations use technology to reinvent their business, optimise operations and accelerate growth through a broad range of services, solutions, and assets.

The chief minister has assured all possible support to Accenture to facilitate the commencement of its operations in the state. The upcoming state-of-the-art facility at Bhubaneswar will expand Accenture’s global delivery network. The state government has offered 75,000 sq ft built-up space where Accenture will operate its global development centre with 1200 plus capacity.

Welcoming Accenture to Odisha, principal secretary of Electronics and IT department Manoj Mishra said the entry of Accenture marks a significant milestone for the state and further solidifies its reputation as a top IT investment destination. He highlighted the remarkable strides Odisha has made in attracting top industries to its burgeoning IT landscape and making it all set to be a global IT and semiconductor hotspot as well as creating large scale employment.

After the investors’ meets at IT hubs in the country and abroad, MNCs like PwC, IBM, Deloitte, Happiest Minds and Concetrix have already set up their centres in Bhubaneswar resulting in new direct employment of over 10,000 in the IT sector.  The Accenture team also met 5T secretary VK Pandian and special secretary of IT Manas Panda.

