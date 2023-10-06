MLA applies for  marriage registration

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tirtol MLA Bijay Sankar Das has once again courted controversy by applying for marriage registration with a girl from Cuttack, in the office of the District Sub-Registrar (DSR) in Cuttack. This development comes amidst an ongoing legal battle with his former fiancée, Somalika Dash, who had accused him of sexual harassment.

Despite not receiving a clear resolution regarding the allegations made by Dash, the MLA submitted an application for marriage registration at Cuttack. The marriage is reportedly scheduled for October 21, 2023. Contacted, district sub-registrar Gopabandhu Parida confirmed the marriage registration.

In response, Somalika Dash alleged, “Das is a nuisance who has had sexual relationships with many girls. He had promised to marry me but betrayed. It seems that the law is in his favour, as police under pressure from ruling party leaders are playing with my fate. I will fight for justice and demand his removal.”

However, the MLA refrained from giving a statement.

