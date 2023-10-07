Home States Odisha

Court summons Pratap Jena in Mahanga case

The court had taken cognisance of offences against the former law minister as an accused in the Mahanga double murder case in its September 25 order.

Pratap Jena

BJD MLA and former minister Pratap Jena. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Salepur on Friday summoned BJD MLA and former minister Pratap Jena to appear before it on October 31 in connection with the Mahanga double murder case. The summon was issued through a special messenger.

The court had taken cognisance of offences against the former law minister as an accused in the Mahanga double murder case in its September 25 order. “After going through the statements of the complainant, witnesses, and other available materials on record, it found that a prima facie case punishable for the offences under sections 302, 506, 120 B of the Indian Penal Code is made against the accused Pratap Kumar Jena,” it added.

BJP leader Kulamani Baral, who was the block chairman of Mahanga and his associate Dibyasingha Baral were brutally killed by unidentified miscreants on January 2, 2021, while they were returning home by a motorbike.

TAGS
pratap jenaJMFC Judicial Magistrate First Class

