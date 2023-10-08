Odisha committed to wildlife conservation, says Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is committed to wildlife conservation and has laid greater emphasis on community participation for the same, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday.Addressing the state-level Wildlife Week 2023 virtually, Naveen said, “Odisha, blessed with diverse flora and fauna, is a treasure trove of natural wonders. From the melanistic tigers in Similipal to the Olive Ridley turtles nesting on our picturesque beaches, we are fortunate to be custodians of such incredible wildlife. It is our duty to ensure that they thrive in their natural habitats and are preserved for future generations to cherish. Every single species on the earth is as precious as human beings”.

The chief minister said ecosystems are healthy only when their component species including wildlife therein thrive in perfect balance. “If one keystone species disappears, the ecosystem is gradually affected posing threat to the very survival of mankind. Thus, conservation of wildlife is of utmost importance for development of human society and balance of nature,” he said. Naveen congratulated Bipin Bihari Pradhan of Khurda and Aswini Dash of Balasore who were conferred Biju Patnaik Award for Wildlife Conservation during the event.. “I believe, this will be a great inspiration for the people working for wildlife conservation across the state.” he said.

Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Pradip Kumar Amat in his address appreciated participation of local villagers in the management of eco-tourism in the state. He said local villagers are able to supplement their livelihood through the initiative.

PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal, PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli and CCF Manoj V Nair also spoke on different activities undertaken for wildlife conservation and protection in the state. They also spoke on the state government’s plan to develop Nandankanan into a world-class zoo in the coming years. Books including ‘Wildlife Odisha 2023’, ‘Majestic Stripes: A Pictorial Tribute to Tigers of Odisha’, ‘Many Moods of Elephants of Odisha: Beauty & Majesty Unveiled’, ‘Unforgettable Impressions’ and ‘Debrigarh-The Seen & The Unseen’ were released.

