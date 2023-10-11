Home States Odisha

Conch in Odisha government ad draws BJP, Congress ire

Stating that conch is symbol of Odisha’s culture and is used in every good work, senior BJD leader Arun Sahu said the BJP wants the scheme to stop.

Published: 11th October 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Photo posted by BJD on Twitter.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Use of conch symbol in the government advertisement of ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme launched on Tuesday has fuelled a fresh political battle with the BJP threatening to  take the issue to the court and the Congress rasing it with Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

“It is highly objectionable to use party symbol in a government scheme. The move is aimed at influencing the voters ahead of the next election. We will challenge it in the court of law,” Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi told reporters here.

A delegation of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) led by Sarat Pattanayak, meanwhile, submitted a memorandum to Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal objecting to the conch symbol in the advertisement.

Congress leader Sudarsan Das also objected to the launching of the scheme by the state government while the issue is sub-judice. Das had filed a petition in the high court alleging that the scheme is against the constitution and panchayat system.

He stated that the government has decided to spend Rs 50 lakh in each panchayat under the scheme but panchayat representatives or gram sabhas have not been involved in implementation of the scheme. The high court had issued notice to the state government to place facts on October 12.

Meanwhile, the BJD countered the allegations and said ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ is a scheme launched for the welfare of the people. Stating that conch is symbol of Odisha’s culture and is used in every good work, senior BJD leader Arun Sahu said the BJP wants the scheme to stop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp