Similipal national park reopens for tourists

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve was thrown open for tourists here on Saturday following a four-month monsoon break.Around 73 visitors including 50 from Odisha and 23 from other states were reportedly allowed into the park through the Kaliani entry point in Jashipur and Pithabata gate at Baripada on the first day. As many as 13 tourist vehicles were used to take the tourists into the park.

Speaking to mediapersons, deputy director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (south) Samrat Gowda said the authorities have decided to allow entry of around 60 tourist vehicles per day. Meanwhile, 35 tourists were allowed entry through Kaliani entry point in Jashipur and 25 others entered via the Pithabata gate in Baripada. This was done to facilitate smooth movement of tourist vehicles.

The entry points would remain open between 6 am and 9 pm every day. As per the protocol, visitors have been asked to leave the park from Barehipani and Jaranda by 3 pm and Chahala by 4 pm for their safety. Gowda further informed that tourists have been asked to refrain from using plastic materials inside the park and maintain cordial behaviour with the forest dwellers living on the park’s premises.

The park authorities have also roped in various self-help groups to offer cooked delicacies to the visitors.

The tiger reserve had remained closed for visitors for over four months from mid-June owing to arrival of monsoon and mating season.

