Home States Odisha

Similipal national park reopens for tourists

The park authorities have also roped in various self-help groups to offer cooked delicacies to the visitors.

Published: 15th October 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the entrance gate of Similipal Tiger Reserve | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve was thrown open for tourists here on Saturday following a four-month monsoon break.Around 73 visitors including 50 from Odisha and 23 from other states were reportedly allowed into the park through the Kaliani entry point in Jashipur and Pithabata gate at Baripada on the first day. As many as 13 tourist vehicles were used to take the tourists into the park.

Speaking to mediapersons, deputy director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (south) Samrat Gowda said the authorities have decided to allow entry of around 60 tourist vehicles per day. Meanwhile, 35 tourists were allowed entry through Kaliani entry point in Jashipur and 25 others entered via the Pithabata gate in Baripada. This was done to facilitate smooth movement of tourist vehicles.

The entry points would remain open between 6 am and 9 pm every day. As per the protocol, visitors have been asked to leave the park from Barehipani and Jaranda by 3 pm and Chahala by 4 pm for their safety. Gowda further informed that tourists have been asked to refrain from using plastic materials inside the park and maintain cordial behaviour with the forest dwellers living on the park’s premises.

The park authorities have also roped in various self-help groups to offer cooked delicacies to the visitors.
The tiger reserve had remained closed for visitors for over four months from mid-June owing to arrival of monsoon and mating season.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Similipal Tiger Reserve Tourists Monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp